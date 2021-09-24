Bangladesh allows private universities to resume in-person classes

The University Grants Commission announced the decision in a notice on Thursday, 10 days after allowing the public universities to reopen.

The UGC said the universities must follow health rules for in-person classes and exams.

Although the campuses were closed for one and a half years due to the pandemic, the institutions have been holding online classes and admitted students.

Schools and colleges reopened earlier this month.

Later, the government relaxed age and NID rules for the university students to register for the vaccine ahead of the reopening of the higher educational institutions.