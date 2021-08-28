AIUB holds Anwarul Abedin Lecture Series on smart wearable air quality monitor

Researcher Dr Chowdhury Fazlur Rahim, president and CEO, Aromatix Inc, talked about the monitor that uses microelectromechanical systems, or MEMS, ultrasound technology.

Professor Dr ABM Siddique Hossain, dean of the faculty, inaugurated the virtual series by paying tribute to AIUB's founder chairman Dr Anwarul Abedin on Aug 19 in Dhaka.

In his lecture, Chowdhury shared his experiences of 35 years at companies, such as Intel, Bell Labs, MicroLinear, and 24 years at Maxim.

He has successfully commercialised 30 innovative integrated circuits, 15 patents and a dozen papers in internationally recognised journals.

He has also filed three patents to date on a unique innovative technology: a fully solid-state ultrasound gas sensor, uniquely suited for a first-of-its-kind medical device to facilitate COPD and for asthma patients to monitor their health while at home or on the road.

This breakthrough was accomplished by the combination of machine learning with a high-resolution ultrasonic MEMS sensor.

The speaker discussed the difficulties inherent in developing portable air quality sensors.

It involves integrating four disciplines: MEMS ultrasonic sensor, application-specific integrated circuit, gas sensing functionalisation, and finally, machine algorithm to improve gas sensing precision in real-world settings.

Chowdhury also took questions from faculty and guests. The event had 266 local and international participants.

The video was also live-streamed on AIUB’s Facebook page.

Moderated by Dr M Tanseer Ali, senior assistant professor at the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Prof Dr Md Abdul Mannan, director of the faculty, Associate Prof Nafiz Ahmed of the Department of EEE, Associate Prof Md Saniat Rahman Zishan, head of the Department of Computer Engineering, and Senior Assistant Prof Chowdhury Akram Hossain attended the event.