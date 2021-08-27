Education minister hopes to reopen universities after mid-October
Gazipur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Aug 2021 07:28 PM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 07:28 PM BdST
If inoculation of students goes according to the plan, it will be possible to reopen the universities for in-person classes and exams after mid-October, Dipu Moni hopes.
But the authorities would keep watching the situation to decide whether to restart schools, the education minister said after an event of Bangladesh Open University in Gazipur on Friday.
The government was also continuing discussions with experts, she said a day after a high-level meeting outlined a path towards the reopening of the educational institutions.
“We’re trying to complete the inoculation of the students above 18 years within a month. And as it takes around two more weeks to achieve immunity after the vaccination, we hope we’ll be able to reopen the universities after mid-October.”
She reiterated the government may now allow in-person classes and exams following the advice of the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19 even if daily case positivity rate remains slightly above 5 percent.
The education authorities will sit with the expert panel next week.
The government appreciates the impact of the long shutdown on the students’ physical and mental health, and other problems they face for staying at home for long, Dipu Moni said.
She urged the parents to keep the children away from the “negative influences” of digital devices, which have become a significant tool of education because of remote learning amid the pandemic.
- Ex-JU VC Mustahidur dies of COVID
- In-person exams at DU-tied colleges from Sep 1
- IUB hosts webinar on teaching in pandemic
- Jagannath arranges buses to take students home
- UAP holds seminar on outcome-based education
- Prof Meherun Ahmed becomes dean of IUB's business school
- Uni entry tests postponed
- When will university students get vaccine?
- Jahangirnagar University’s former VC Mustahidur dies of COVID-19
- Postponed in-person exams at seven DU-affiliated colleges to begin on Sep 1
- Uneasy quiet settles on Dhaka University in pandemic
- IUB hosts webinar on teaching during pandemic
- Jagannath University arranges buses to take students home for Eid in pandemic
- University of Asia Pacific holds seminar on outcome-focused education
Most Read
- West Bengal MP, actor Nusrat Jahan gives birth to baby boy
- At least 13 US troops among masses of dead in Kabul suicide attack
- What is Islamic State in Afghanistan?
- Biman flight makes emergency landing in India’s Nagpur as pilot falls ill
- Bangladesh lays out plan for school return amid pandemic
- BCB boss Nazmul Hassan says doctors asked him to stay away from cricket
- ‘We will hunt you down’: Biden vows to avenge Afghan attack
- 2 die, 4 missing in Saint Martin’s Island
- The real winner of the Afghan war? It’s not who you think
- High Court says delaying Pori Moni hearing equates to denying her bail