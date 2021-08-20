Jahangirnagar University’s former VC Mustahidur dies of COVID-19

The former economics teacher passed away at Islami Bank Central Hospital in Dhaka around 3:30pm on Friday, said his daughter Prof Tasmina Rahman of the institution’s pharmacy department.

He will be buried at Banani graveyard, the family said. Mustahidur is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

He was hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus on Aug 4. The doctors transferred him to the intensive care unit after his condition deteriorated two days ago.

A former chairman of the university’s economics department, he worked as the VC from 2004 to 2008. He retired as a senior professor later.

Prof Mustahidur was a member of pro-BNP professionals’ organisation Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad. The party’s leaders said they mourned Mustahidur and prayed for him.

The university’s incumbent Vice-Chancellor Prof Farzana Islam has also sent her condolences to the bereaving family.