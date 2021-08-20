Jahangirnagar University’s former VC Mustahidur dies of COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Aug 2021 08:33 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2021 08:33 PM BdST
Professor Khandaker Mustahidur Rahman, former vice-chancellor of Jahangirnagar University, has died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 74.
The former economics teacher passed away at Islami Bank Central Hospital in Dhaka around 3:30pm on Friday, said his daughter Prof Tasmina Rahman of the institution’s pharmacy department.
He will be buried at Banani graveyard, the family said. Mustahidur is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.
He was hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus on Aug 4. The doctors transferred him to the intensive care unit after his condition deteriorated two days ago.
A former chairman of the university’s economics department, he worked as the VC from 2004 to 2008. He retired as a senior professor later.
Prof Mustahidur was a member of pro-BNP professionals’ organisation Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad. The party’s leaders said they mourned Mustahidur and prayed for him.
The university’s incumbent Vice-Chancellor Prof Farzana Islam has also sent her condolences to the bereaving family.
- Ex-JU VC Mustahidur dies of COVID
- In-person exams at DU-tied colleges from Sep 1
- IUB hosts webinar on teaching in pandemic
- Jagannath arranges buses to take students home
- UAP holds seminar on outcome-based education
- Prof Meherun Ahmed becomes dean of IUB's business school
- Uni entry tests postponed
- When will university students get vaccine?
- Jahangirnagar University’s former VC Mustahidur dies of COVID-19
- Postponed in-person exams at seven DU-affiliated colleges to begin on Sep 1
- Uneasy quiet settles on Dhaka University in pandemic
- IUB hosts webinar on teaching during pandemic
- Jagannath University arranges buses to take students home for Eid in pandemic
- University of Asia Pacific holds seminar on outcome-focused education
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows students aged at least 18 to register for COVID-19 vaccine
- As Chinese vaccines stumble, US finds new opening in Asia
- Hypebeasts hit the road
- Bangladesh's COVID death toll tops 25,000
- ACC investigating South Bangla Bank Chairman Amzad over ‘funds embezzlement’
- Taliban hunt for people who worked with US and British forces: UN document
- Agency loses count of complaints against e-commerce firms after discount-triggered order boom
- Police get another day to interrogate Pori Moni, bail petition scrapped
- Barishal Mayor Sadiq Abdullah prime accused in case over clash with police
- Taliban urge Afghan unity as protests spread to Kabul