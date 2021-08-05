IUB hosts webinar on teaching during pandemic

IUB’s Centre for Pedagogy, or CfP, organised the webinar, “Pandemic, Professors, & Pedagogy: Midsummer’s Peculiar Party!!”, on Jul 31.

It showcased its first-ever research manuscript, “Pandemic Impacts, Reprogrammed Platforms & Intellectual Progress: Pendulating pedagogy?” at the webinar, according to a media release.

There were insights from a number of countries and a Bangladesh-wide survey, online education transitions during the COVID-19 pandemic, secular pedagogical obsolescence, rural and oceanic neglect in education, neuron knowledge relevance, and the growing distress in imparting English as a second-language.

Dr Shanawez Hossain, assistant professor, Global Studies and Governance Programme, IUB, moderated the. Professor Dr Imtiaz A Hussain, director, CfP, and head, Global Studies and Governance Programme, shed light on “glocalication” by elaborating its two origins: globalisation and localisation.

He concluded IUB’s “glocalisation” was being effectively structured.

IUB Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan attended the webinar as the chief guest, and Dr Taiabur Rahman, dean of School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, overviewed the presentations, offering his tips from working in public or private universities.

The participants also took question from other academics, bankers, and students.