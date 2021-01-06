Nilufer Zafarullah elected chairman of IUB’s ESTCDT
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Jan 2021 02:46 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2021 02:46 AM BdST
Nilufer Zafarullah has been elected chairman of the Education, Science, Technology and Cultural Development Trust or ESTCDT for the 2021-22 term.
Md Tanveer Madar has been elected as vice chairman of the founding trust of Independent University, Bangladesh or IUB and Chittagong Independent University or CIU.
Nilufer is a leading businesswoman in the country who currently is chairperson of Midland Bank Ltd.
An architect by profession, she has worked in education and development sectors for more than 25 years. She was formerly a member of parliament.
He is now chairman of Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, a joint venture of Germany. He is associated with many other organisations of volunteers.
Members of the ESTCDT will predominantly focus on 'world-class' higher education and researches for the scholars and its students.
IUB is known for creating affiliations and introducing exchange programmes with globally reputed universities and other educational institutions.
