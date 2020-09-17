Home > Campus

IUB, BIMRAD, ICCCAD sign MoU to exchange information

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Sep 2020 12:13 AM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2020 12:13 AM BdST

Independent University of Bangladesh or IUB, Bangladesh Institute of Maritime Research and Development or BIMRAD and International Centre for Climate Change and Development or ICCCAD have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to exchange information.

They will also exchange academic and research materials under the MoU signed on Monday on the IUB campus.

The MoU will help the three sides arrange joint research, training, seminars, conferences, workshops, symposiums, webinars etc.

The focus of the cooperation will be on maritime issues and effects of climate change, among others.

Those who attended the signing ceremony included A Matin Chowdhury, chairman of IUB board of trustees, Javed Hosein, trustee and finance committee chairman of the institution, retired ambassador Tariq A Karim, senior fellow at the Bay of Bengal Institute Project at IUB, Mizan Khan, deputy director of ICCCAD, retired captain AZM Shameem Khan Pathan, director of BIMRAD and Hosnay Nasrin, research officer at BIMRAD.

IUB Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Milan Pagon, retired rear admiral Kazi Sarwar Hossain, and ICCCAD Director Saleemul Huq, signed the MoU.

