Aga Khan School holds graduation ceremony online amid pandemic
News desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Aug 2020 04:16 AM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2020 04:16 AM BdST
The Aga Khan School in Dhaka has held its graduation ceremony for the 2019-20 academic year online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As many as 67 graduating students attended the event on Saturday.
Principal Dr Dale Taylor hailed the resilience of the students amid the pandemic.
Their perseverance, fortitude and determination will help them achieve success in difficult circumstances, she said.
Runa Khan, the executive director and founder of Friendship, a non-profit organisation that works with vulnerable and remote communities in Bangladesh, was the guest speaker.
She congratulated the graduates and motivated them to pursue their dreams with determination and courage.
Amyn Saleh, the chairman of the Aga Khan Education Service, Bangladesh, encouraged them to make use of the knowledge, attitude and values they have.
Along with the graduation speeches the virtual ceremony included special messages for the graduates from popular Bangladeshi musicians and alumni of the school.
Young learners performed there and a tribute video was played recognising the contribution of the "session 2020" to the school.
The Aga Khan School, considered one of the best English medium schools in Dhaka, is also authorised to offer the International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme and Diploma Programme along with the Cambridge IGCSE and A Levels.
