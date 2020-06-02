DU to launch health insurance scheme for students

A six-strong committee, headed by the treasurer, has been formed to implement the plan and design policies, according to a statement issued by the university on Tuesday.

The Dhaka University Senate took the decision at a meeting presided over by the Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman, the statement said, adding that “it will be the first such move in Bangladesh taken by a public university”.

The members of the committee hope the initiative will play an important role in fulfilling the country’s Sustainable Development Goal providing heath supports to students. It will also help the university to improve its ranking, the statement said.

However, the committee has yet to decide the type of the scheme and how much a student will pay to get the facility.

The committee will soon introduce a regulation that will help students to receive treatment from hospitals at a minimum cost, the statement said.