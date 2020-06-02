DU to launch health insurance scheme for students
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2020 11:26 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2020 11:26 PM BdST
The Dhaka University is introducing a health insurance scheme for its students in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
A six-strong committee, headed by the treasurer, has been formed to implement the plan and design policies, according to a statement issued by the university on Tuesday.
The Dhaka University Senate took the decision at a meeting presided over by the Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman, the statement said, adding that “it will be the first such move in Bangladesh taken by a public university”.
The members of the committee hope the initiative will play an important role in fulfilling the country’s Sustainable Development Goal providing heath supports to students. It will also help the university to improve its ranking, the statement said.
However, the committee has yet to decide the type of the scheme and how much a student will pay to get the facility.
The committee will soon introduce a regulation that will help students to receive treatment from hospitals at a minimum cost, the statement said.
- DU teacher dies of COVID-19
- BracU launches student assistance fund
- Virus upends summer internships
- IUB distributes aid among slum dwellers
- Biggest US university system makes fall term virtual
- California cancels fall university classes
- BRAC University on THE Impact Rankings 2020
- ULAB alumni provide COVID-19 aid
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 2,911 new virus cases, a daily record, death toll hits 709
- Schools, colleges will reopen only after coronavirus crisis is over, says Hasina
- It is not whether you were exposed to the virus. It is how much
- Ex-health minister Nasim tests positive for COVID-19
- Mumbai braces for Cyclone Nisarga, first in its history
- Police arrest 4 for stealing cash from National Bank vehicle, recover Tk 6m
- Congo declares new Ebola epidemic, 1,000 km from eastern outbreak
- 8 minutes and 46 seconds: How George Floyd was killed in police custody
- Abdul Monem, a revered constructor who rose from humble beginnings
- Fashion app sells off unwanted stock to aid Bangladeshi workers