Home > Campus

DU to launch health insurance scheme for students

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Jun 2020 11:26 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2020 11:26 PM BdST

The Dhaka University is introducing a health insurance scheme for its students in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

A six-strong committee, headed by the treasurer, has been formed to implement the plan and design policies, according to a statement issued by the university on Tuesday.

The Dhaka University Senate took the decision at a meeting presided over by the Vice-Chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman, the statement said, adding that “it will be the first such move in Bangladesh taken by a public university”.

The members of the committee hope the initiative will play an important role in fulfilling the country’s Sustainable Development Goal providing heath supports to students. It will also help the university to improve its ranking, the statement said.

However, the committee has yet to decide the type of the scheme and how much a student will pay to get the facility.

The committee will soon introduce a regulation that will help students to receive treatment from hospitals at a minimum cost, the statement said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.