BRAC University among GLOBAL TOP 50 for SDG 1 on THE Impact Rankings 2020
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Apr 2020 04:57 AM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2020 04:57 AM BdST
BRAC University has been ranked among GLOBAL TOP 50 for Sustainable Development Goal or SDG 1 on eradication of poverty in Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2020.
According to THE Impact Rankings, BRAC University’s performance has been found “particularly encouraging” in delivering the goals in university’s research on poverty and their support for poor students and citizens in the local community, the institution said in a media release on Saturday.
THE Impact Rankings 2020 announcement was released in London on Apr 22.
The standings of the BRAC University are between 201 and 300 on SDG 3 (health), 201 and 300 on SDG 16 (peaceful and inclusive societies), and between 301 and 400 on SDG 17 (global partnership). It is ranked first in Bangladesh and between 301st and 400th globally.
“BU very much hopes to build upon this year’s positive experience to deliver an even stronger and better performance next year,” said Vice-Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang.
WARNING:
