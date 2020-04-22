ULAB Alumni Association provides aid amid coronavirus lockdown

The members of the association provided about 50 families with groceries in different parts of Old Dhaka on Apr 19, the university said in a media release on Tuesday.

They distributed 10kg of rice, 1kg of pulse, 2kg of potato, 1kg of onion, 2kg of flour, soap, powder milk, oil, and salt among the low-income people.

Nafisa Khan, an alumna of ULAB's media studies and journalism department, coordinated the volunteers of the programme to deliver the aid materials.

The UAA also provided food aid to 20 families in remote areas of Rowangchhari Upazila of Bandarban on Apr 18. They distributed about 10kg of rice, oil, pulses, potatoes, salt, and soap.

Mehdi Hassan Real, the Rowangchhari UNO, facilitated the distribution.

“At first, we delivered food items to a total of 70 families in a week. Our aid programme will continue until the situation returns to normalcy,” UAA President Ahmed Raqib said.

Besides Raqib, UAA’s Advisor Syed Nazib M Rahman, Senior Vice-President Tarif Mohammed Khan, Vice-President Foysal Ahmed Prince, General Secretary Khairul Anam Nazim, Finance Secretary Tamim Hossain Turjo, Organising Secretary Mohammad Rafsun-A-Jan are collecting funds to run the relief efforts.