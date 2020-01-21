Workshop on ‘Internet of Things’ begins at ULAB
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2020 03:11 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2020 03:11 PM BdST
The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh or ULAB has launched a three-day long workshop on ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) on Monday.
The workshop, titled ‘IoT: Developing IoT-based Applications’ has been organised to mark the implementation of an IoT Lab at ULAB as part of a project financed by the World Bank and supported by Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park authority.
ULAB is the first private university in Bangladesh where such a specialised lab has been launched, the university said in a statement.
The workshop is being conducted by Ratan Hasan Rahman, DMA senior director and ex-NASA scientist.
Prof Dr Sazzad Hossain, member of the University Grants Commission of Bangladesh, and ANM Safiqul Islam, project director of Support to Development of Kaliakoir Hi-Tech Park Project were present at the inauguration ceremony of the workshop.
“Bangladesh is a land of opportunities and large amounts of funds are available in the ICT sector. UGC is working on the formulation of policies of how to give funds to innovators,” Sazzad said.
ANM Safiqul Islam spoke about the different opportunities offered by the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authorities and ICT Division. He expressed his excitement at the presence and interest of the participants.
ULAB Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shamsad Mortuza, Prof Imran Rahman, special advisor to the ULAB Board of Trustees, registrar Lt Col Md Foyzul Islam, Prof Dr Md Abdul Mottalib, head of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, faculty members, and participants from five different universities joined the event.
Dr HM Jahirul Haque, Vice Chancellor of ULAB, gave the vote of thanks.
