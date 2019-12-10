DUCSU hall unit leader sues VP Nur for defamation

Salimullah Muslim Hall Union VP Mujahid Kamal Uddin started the case at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ziaur Rahman on Tuesday.



The judge ordered the Shahbagh Police Station OC to record the plaintiff’s statement and submit a report after investigating the case, the court’s clerk Rakib Chowdhury said.



Mujahid said in the case he came to know about Nur’s alleged involvement in extortion, tender rigging, illegally lobbying, and illegal transactions by abusing his office as the DUCSU VP through newspaper reports on Dec 5.



Nur “stigmatised” the DUCSU VP post and his activities “tainted the university’s history and goodwill”, the plaintiff alleged.



Nur has been accused of rigging tender after two audio tapes of leaked phone conversations were published by some media.



DUCSU General Secretary Golam Rabbani, who lost his same post in Bangladesh Chhatra League for alleged extortion, has demanded resignation of Nur from the union.



Nur denied the allegations claiming the media misled the people by publishing parts of his phone conversations.