BUET punishes 14 more students for ragging

Eight of the students have been expelled permanently from the Titumir Hall and also handed academic suspension of different terms, the university said in a notice on Thursday.

They are Md Tanvir Hasnain, Mirza Mohammad Galibv, Md Jahidul Islam, Md Mustasin Moyeen, Asif Mahmud, Muntasir Ahmed Khan, Mohibullah Haque Mugdho and Anfalur Rahman.

The six others have been expelled from the hall for different terms and warned against ragging in future.

They are Md Jahidul Islam, Jihadur Rahman, Md Ehsanul Saad, Abid-Ul Kamal, Mohammad Sayad and Mahmadul Hasan Robin.

Another student named Hasibul Islam has also been warned against ragging.

The university decided on the 14 students in a meeting on Wednesday after reviewing a report on investigation into recent ragging incidents, according to the notice.

Students have been boycotting classes to press home their 10-point charter of demand following the grisly murder of Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, at the Sher-e-Bangla Hall on Oct 6.

The university authorities have since been gradually implementing the demands of the disgruntled students.

On Nov 22, the disciplinary board of BUET expelled 26 students over the murder of Abrar based on a report by a committee formed by the authorities to investigate the killing.

It also suspended six other students for different terms for the breach of rules.

On Nov 27, as many as 26 others were expelled -- some for life and others temporarily -- for their involvement in ragging at residential halls on the campus.

On Tuesday, the university issued a notice highlighting the penalties for ragging and political involvement of its students following protests against the killing of Abrar.

The initiative fulfilled the three latest demands raised by protesting students and led them to announce return to classes after two months of strike.