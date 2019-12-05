Home > Campus

BUET punishes 14 more students for ragging

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Dec 2019 10:59 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2019 10:59 PM BdST

The Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET has punished 14 more students for ragging, or bullying, after it specified the penalties for such actions following protests against the murder of Abrar Fahad.
Related Stories

Eight of the students have been expelled permanently from the Titumir Hall and also handed academic suspension of different terms, the university said in a notice on Thursday.

They are Md Tanvir Hasnain, Mirza Mohammad Galibv, Md Jahidul Islam, Md Mustasin Moyeen, Asif Mahmud, Muntasir Ahmed Khan, Mohibullah Haque Mugdho and Anfalur Rahman.

The six others have been expelled from the hall for different terms and warned against ragging in future.

They are Md Jahidul Islam, Jihadur Rahman, Md Ehsanul Saad, Abid-Ul Kamal, Mohammad Sayad and Mahmadul Hasan Robin.

Another student named Hasibul Islam has also been warned against ragging.

The university decided on the 14 students in a meeting on Wednesday after reviewing a report on investigation into recent ragging incidents, according to the notice.

Students have been boycotting classes to press home their 10-point charter of demand following the grisly murder of Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering, at the Sher-e-Bangla Hall on Oct 6.

The university authorities have since been gradually implementing the demands of the disgruntled students.

On Nov 22, the disciplinary board of BUET expelled 26 students over the murder of Abrar based on a report by a committee formed by the authorities to investigate the killing.

It also suspended six other students for different terms for the breach of rules.

On Nov 27, as many as 26 others were expelled -- some for life and others temporarily -- for their involvement in ragging at residential halls on the campus.

On Tuesday, the university issued a notice highlighting the penalties for ragging and political involvement of its students following protests against the killing of Abrar.

The initiative fulfilled the three latest demands raised by protesting students and led them to announce return to classes after two months of strike.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Academia students awarded for excellent results

JU classes resume Sunday

BUET students call off protests

An Abrar Fahad murder protester painting graffiti on the BUET campus on Saturday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

BUET to expel any student involved in ragging

Photo: Facebook/Anupam Debashis Roy

DU teacher takes class on staircase

DU tops Bangladesh ranking

Abrar Fahad murder protesters painting graffiti on the BUET campus on Saturday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

BUET expels 26 students for ragging

IUB student wins Toastmasters Int’l contest

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.