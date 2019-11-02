KUET shuts down as students clash over football
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Nov 2019 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 02 Nov 2019 11:28 AM BdST
Khulna University of Engineering and Technology has been shut down in the wake of clashes between two groups of students.
Students were told to move out of hostels by 5pm Saturday as the authorities suspended all academic activities indefinitely late Friday.
But the admission tests will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday, said KUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kazi Sajjad Hossain.
At least five people were injured after students of Amar Ekushey Hall and Fazlul Huq Hall clashed over a football match, said Registrar GM Shahidul Alam.
"The announcement of closure was made in view of simmering tensions in the halls. Students have been told to clear the six men's hostels by 5pm on Saturday while female students have been given until 10am on Sunday to vacate their hall."
