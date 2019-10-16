Chairpersons of four BSMRSTU departments resign
Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Oct 2019 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2019 08:25 PM BdST
Chairpersons of four departments, two provosts and a student advisor at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, or BSMRSTU, have resigned their posts.
BSMRSTU Registrar Prof Md Nuruddin Ahmed confirmed their resignations to the media on Wednesday.
The chairpersons are Dr MA Sattar of Agriculture Department, Md Abdul Kuddus Mia of Law Department, Dr Nazmul Haque Shahin of Food and Agroprocess Engineering Department and Md Shafiquzzaman of Livestock Science and Veterinary Medicine Department.
Student advisor Prof Md Abdul Rahim Khan, provosts Md Rabi Ullah and Rabiul Islam also resigned from their posts.
They tendered their registration to the university authorities citing personal reasons. The letters were sent to Md Shahjahan, acting vice-chancellor of the university.
Meanwhile, the university administration appointed six assistant proctors on Tuesday.
