Suspect in BUET student Abrar murder case arrested in Sylhet

The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police apprehended Majedul Islam in Sylhet's Shah Kiron area around 4 am on Thursday, said DMP's Deputy Commissioner (Media) Masudur Rahman.

Majedul, a second year student of materials and metallurgical engineering in the university, is an activist of the Bangladesh Chhatra League's Sher-e-Bangla Hall unit.

The law enforcers have arrested 17 people in connection with the murder of Abrar so far, 13 of whom are accused in the case, according to Masudur.

Four others who were not implicated in the case have also been arrested on the basis of the evidence collected by the police.

Abrar, a second year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was beaten to death by Chhatra League leaders and activists inside his dormitory over a Facebook post protesting against a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.



Ifti Mosharrf Sakal, one of the accused in the case and the deputy social welfare secretary to BCL at BUET, made a confessional statement in court over the incident on Thursday.



According to reports in the media, Ifti provided a harrowing account of how Abrar was clobbered with cricket stumps and skipping ropes for hours before his eventual death.



Police have launched an effort to detain six of the 19 people implicated in the case started by Abrar's father who are currently in hiding.