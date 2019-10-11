Suspect in BUET student Abrar murder case arrested in Sylhet
Sylhet Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Oct 2019 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 11 Oct 2019 12:22 PM BdST
Police have arrested another accused in the case over the murder of BUET student Abrar Fahad in Sylhet.
The Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police apprehended Majedul Islam in Sylhet's Shah Kiron area around 4 am on Thursday, said DMP's Deputy Commissioner (Media) Masudur Rahman.
Majedul, a second year student of materials and metallurgical engineering in the university, is an activist of the Bangladesh Chhatra League's Sher-e-Bangla Hall unit.
The law enforcers have arrested 17 people in connection with the murder of Abrar so far, 13 of whom are accused in the case, according to Masudur.
Four others who were not implicated in the case have also been arrested on the basis of the evidence collected by the police.
Abrar, a second year student of electrical and electronic engineering, was beaten to death by Chhatra League leaders and activists inside his dormitory over a Facebook post protesting against a recent deal between Bangladesh and India.
Ifti Mosharrf Sakal, one of the accused in the case and the deputy social welfare secretary to BCL at BUET, made a confessional statement in court over the incident on Thursday.
According to reports in the media, Ifti provided a harrowing account of how Abrar was clobbered with cricket stumps and skipping ropes for hours before his eventual death.
Police have launched an effort to detain six of the 19 people implicated in the case started by Abrar's father who are currently in hiding.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Suspect in BUET student Abrar murder case arrested in Sylhet
- Facing threat to lock up offices, BUET VC to sit with student protesters
- Police arrest slain BUET student Abrar's roommate Mizanur
- Police arrest BUET BCL leader Amit Saha over Abrar murder
- Stories of BCL torture at BUET coming out after Abrar murder
- BUET Teachers’ Association for banning politics on campus after student murder
- BUET Teachers’ Association demands resignation of VC over Abrar murder
- Students strike down BUET until Abrar murderers are formally charged
- Two BCL men arrested with firearm at Dhaka University
- Protesters take position outside BUET VC’s office, lock main gate
Most Read
- BUET unit BCL leader Sakal gives confessional statement to court over Abrar murder
- Police arrest slain BUET student Abrar's roommate Mizanur
- Police arrest BUET BCL leader Amit Saha over Abrar murder
- Dipu Moni finds activities of BUET teachers, alumni associations 'mysterious'
- Man gets death for murder of Dhaka schoolgirl Risha
- BTRC blocks webpage ‘uReporter’ which records BUET students’ torture complaints
- Three of a family found dead in Kafrul home
- BUET students issue Friday ultimatum over 10-point demand
- Stories of BCL torture at BUET coming out after Abrar murder
- Mass shooting rumour in Facebook Group shows private chats are not risk-free