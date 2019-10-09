BUET Teachers’ Association demands resignation of VC over Abrar murder
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Oct 2019 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 05:53 PM BdST
BUET Teachers’ Association has demanded resignation of the university's Vice-Chancellor Prof Saiful Islam for his failure to ensure safety of students on campus.
The association's President AKM Masum made the call on Wednesday while visiting student protesters who are demonstrating for a second day in front of the Central Shaheed Minar.
According to Masum, the murder of Abrar stems from the authority's failure to deal with similar incidents in the past.
The body of Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, was found on the staircase of his hall in the early hours of Monday.
He was called up from his room at 7:30 pm on Sunday. An autopsy at Dhaka Medical College Hospital subsequently revealed that Abrar was bludgeoned with cricket stumps.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BUET Teachers’ Association demands resignation of VC over Abrar murder
- Students strike down BUET until Abrar murderers are formally charged
- Two BCL men arrested with firearm at Dhaka University
- Protesters take position outside BUET VC’s office, lock main gate
- BCL expels 11 members of BUET unit over student Abrar murder
- IUB organises Academic Award 2019 ceremony
- Altamash Kabir becomes new trustee of IUB
- Jahangirnagar University students, teachers launch protest demanding VC’s resignation
- UGC investigators recommend firing Gopalganj university VC Nasiruddin
- Chairman himself was the lone Master’s student of a university department in Bangladesh
Most Read
- Police arrest three more people accused of killing BUET student Abrar
- BCL claims its activists accused of killing Abrar were ‘drunk’
- BUET vice-chancellor incurs students' wrath amid escalating protests as strike called
- Two expelled Dhaka University BCL men arrested after pulling gun on leader
- UN, UK condemn murder of BUET student Abrar
- ‘Why shall I flee?’ Omar Faruk snaps back on travel ban reports
- Father charges 19 over murder of BUET student Abrar
- DB detains BUET student Abrar’s friend for grilling
- Hasina is against banning student politics, vows crackdown on illicit activity in universities
- BUET student found dead in dormitory