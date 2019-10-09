BUET Teachers’ Association demands resignation of VC over Abrar murder

The association's President AKM Masum made the call on Wednesday while visiting student protesters who are demonstrating for a second day in front of the Central Shaheed Minar.

According to Masum, the murder of Abrar stems from the authority's failure to deal with similar incidents in the past.

"We blame him (the VC) for these incidents. He must resign from BUET. We demand his resignation and if he doesn't step down then we'll request the government for his withdrawal," he said.

The body of Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, was found on the staircase of his hall in the early hours of Monday.

He was called up from his room at 7:30 pm on Sunday. An autopsy at Dhaka Medical College Hospital subsequently revealed that Abrar was bludgeoned with cricket stumps.