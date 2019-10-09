Home > Campus

BUET Teachers’ Association demands resignation of VC over Abrar murder

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Oct 2019 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 09 Oct 2019 05:53 PM BdST

BUET Teachers’ Association has demanded resignation of the university's Vice-Chancellor Prof Saiful Islam for his failure to ensure safety of students on campus.

The association's President AKM Masum made the call on Wednesday while visiting student protesters who are demonstrating for a second day in front of the Central Shaheed Minar.

According to Masum, the murder of Abrar stems from the authority's failure to deal with similar incidents in the past.

"We blame him (the VC) for these incidents. He must resign from BUET. We demand his resignation and if he doesn't step down then we'll request the government for his withdrawal," he said.

The body of Abrar, a second-year student of electrical and electronic engineering at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology or BUET, was found on the staircase of his hall in the early hours of Monday.

He was called up from his room at 7:30 pm on Sunday. An autopsy at Dhaka Medical College Hospital subsequently revealed that Abrar was bludgeoned with cricket stumps.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BUET teachers demand VC's resignation

Strike at BUET

2 BCL men arrested with firearm at DU

Protesters take position outside BUET VC’s office

BCL expels 11 over Abrar murder

IUB awards students

Altamash Kabir becomes the new trustee of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB).

Altamash Kabir becomes IUB trustee

JU roiled by protests

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.