Two expelled Dhaka University BCL men arrested after pulling gun on leader
Police have arrested two former leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League or BCL with a firearm on the Dhaka University campus after they allegedly pulling it on the head of a current leader of the organisation.
The duo arrested in the incident at the Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall on Tuesday are Hasibur Rahman Tusar and Abu Bakar Alif, according to Shahbagh Police Station OC Abul Hasan.
They were recently expelled from the organisation’s DU unit as deputy secretaries for their involvement with activities against the Awami League’s student wing.
BCL Mohsin Hall unit General Secretary Mehedy Hasan Sunny said Tusar and Alif pointed the gun at Scholarship Affairs Secretary Md Riaz’s head during an altercation in the afternoon.
Tusar is a student of the Institute of Education and Research and Alif studies philosophy.
Former BCL publicity secretary Saif Babu said they had been expelled allegedly for their involvement in yaba trade.
