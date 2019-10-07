IUB organises Academic Award 2019 ceremony

It organised the Academic Award 2019 ceremony on Oct 3 on its campus in Dhaka’s Bashundhara, the university said in a media release on Sunday.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel distributed prizes among the winners as the chief.

He thanked IUB for producing quality manpower through its students with essential skills that will help prospering the nation.

IUB Board of Trustees Chairman A Matin Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor (Acting) Professor Milan Pagon, and Registrar Md Anwarul Islam also distributed prizes and spoke on the occasion.

IUB acknowledges and rewards university’s brilliant students for their academic excellence through precious award giving ceremony every year.

This year’s academic awards were given in two different categories among five different groups.

Those were: Dean’s List, Dean’s Merit List, Dean’s Honour List, Vice Chancellor’s List and Vice Chancellor’s Honour List.

Students in Vice Chancellor’s Honour list received Tk 10,000 each and students in Dean’s Honour list received Tk 5,000 each for their accomplishments.

This year, 516 students received the awards for Spring 2018 semester performances, 522 for Summer 2018 and 502 for Autumn 2018 semester. They are about 8 percent of total enrolment of each semester.

Certificates and books were also distributed among 193 students for being on Dean’s Honour List and Vice Chancellor’s Honour List for 2018 semesters.

Among the awardees, 49 percent were female.

Deans and heads of different schools and departments, members of the faculty and administration, parents and guardians and students were present in the ceremony.