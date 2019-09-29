UGC investigators recommend firing Gopalganj university VC Nasiruddin

The five-strong committee has found truth in the allegations of tyranny, irregularities, corruption and moral lapse against him, an official said after the UGC said in a media release that it forwarded the report to the education ministry.

The UGC official spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to reveal details of the report, which has been made following widespread criticisms and protests against Nasiruddin.

UGC Chairman Professor Md Kazi Shahidullah declined to speak about the report, saying the ministry would decide about its publication and implementation.

The official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the investigators detailed the situation at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University or BSMRSTU and responsibilities of different sides for the situation.

“Irregularities and allegations have been detailed in the report. The committee believes it will not be possible for the VC to tackle the situation,” the official said.

Protests erupted at the university after Fatema Tuz Zinia, a second-year student of law and a reporter of a daily, was suspended over a Facebook post on Sept 11.

The university authorities later withdrew the suspension order amidst widespread protests and criticism.

However, a group of students continued to protest on the campus calling for the VC’s resignation for alleged irregularities and corruption.

Protesters claimed that the food deliveries to the hostels were suspended from Friday night while electricity and water supply were cut.

They were later attacked by outsiders leaving at least 20 injured, the protesters said.

Three assistant proctors stepped down in protest against the attack.

The demonstrators also alleged teachers loyal to Nasiruddin asked them to stop demonstration or else they will hold back the students’ certificates.

The authorities denied the allegations and shut the university until Oct 3.

The students, however, continued with the demonstration on the campus, calling for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s intervention to resolve the issue.

On Sept 23, the education ministry asked the UGC to investigate the situation. The UGC then formed the committee headed by its member Md Alamgir. The others on the committee are UGC members Sazzad Hossain and Dil Afroze Begum, Director Kamal Hossain and Deputy Director Mouli Azad.

They visited the campus and spoke to the protesters, the victims of the attack, teachers, general students, officials and VC Nasiruddin.