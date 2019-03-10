DUCSU polls ballot boxes sent to halls despite objection
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2019 08:07 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 08:57 PM BdST
The authorities have sent ballot boxes and papers to residential halls on the eve of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union or DUCSU polls discounting objections by many organisations over vote rigging concerns.
The university administration started sending the boxes to the halls from the Senate Building on Sunday afternoon.
Hours earlier, candidates of Progressive Students’ Unity and different other groups visited the Registrar Building to submit their demand for steps to ensure fair elections.
Liton Nandi, a vice-president candidate, expressed concerns over steel boxes that are not transparent.
He also demanded that the boxes be sent to the polling stations in the morning before the voting from 8am to 2pm on Monday.
“Ballot boxes cannot be sent at night. They must be opened and shown to the media and general students before being placed at the centres in the morning,” the leader of the leftist student organisations said.
Professor Abdul Basir, a returning officer, said the ballot boxes will be opened and shown to the candidates before being sealed off in the morning.
They also expressed concern over the lack of means to transport non-residential students.
Liton, general secretary of Bangladesh Students’ Union, alleged that the authorities and BCL were apparently working in league with each other to ensure victory of the pro-government candidates.
The campaign was supposed to stop at 8am on Sunday but many BCL leaders were seeking votes at classrooms in the afternoon, he alleged.
Liton demanded that the authorities do not restrict movement of journalists on the campus during the polls.
The results may even be changed during the counting, he feared.
He also alleged that BCL activists were planning to create such a situation that will discourage general students from voting.
BCL’s DU unity General Secretary and DUCSU AGS candidate Saddam Hossain refuted the allegations brought by Mostafizur and Liton.
The authorities were doing whatever they deemed fit, Saddam said, adding that the BCL had “nothing to do with the administration’s activities”.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- DUCSU polls ballot boxes sent to halls despite objection
- 4 IUB students receive Erasmus+ Scholarship
- Leftist student organisations block DU VC's office with 6-point demands
- IUB hosts seminar led by Variant Genomics CEO
- Hepatology Alumni Association of BSMMU launched, Prof Swapnil president
- Prof Vincent Chang joins BRAC University as vice-chancellor
- Anisha Faruk elected president of Oxford University Student Union
- JCD on DU campus after nine years, places demand before DUCSU polls
- IUB tops Webometrics ranking of universities in Bangladesh
- Prof Aminul Karim’s book on geopolitics of South China Sea launched at IUB
Most Read
- Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157
- Purbachal to be habitable by December: Housing minister
- Khaleda Zia refuses to go to BSMMU for treatment: prison authorities
- Saudi visit builds confidence, lays track for future investment, says Ambassador Moshi
- Global celebrities gather for the wedding of India's richest man's son
- Bangladeshi woman killed in Japan, husband detained
- Saudi prince arrested over bloody 'assault' video
- Police to restrict outsiders’ entry to Dhaka University during DUCSU polls
- ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ will impact jobs, says Foreign Minister Momen
- Murtaza Bashir, Hasan Azizul Huq receive Independence Awards