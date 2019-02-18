Leftist student organisations block DU VC's office with 6-point demands
Published: 18 Feb 2019 05:38 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2019 05:42 PM BdST
Representatives from left-wing student organisations have gathered in front of the Dhaka University Vice Chancellor’s office to press for a six-point list of demands ahead of the DUCSU elections.
Their demands include the relocation of polling centres from the residential halls to academic buildings.
Two platforms of leftist student organisations, the Pragatishil Chhatra Jote and Samrajyabadbirodhi Chhatra Oikya, began the protest around 1:00 pm on Monday.
The protesters started a procession from the Madhu’s Canteen and marched through the university campus before arriving at the Vice Chancellor’s office around 12:30 pm.
They demanded the age limit restriction on voters and candidates in the DUCSU elections be scrapped and these privileges be extended to all ‘those who pay DUCSU fees’.
Other demands include allowing campaigning in classrooms, ending violence in halls, that legitimate students receive the seats based on merit and allowing former DUCSU leaders to vouch for candidates by participating in election campaigns.
“They did everything that was asked of them by the Chhatra League while ignoring the other student organisations. It’s as if the university authorities were waiting for the Chhatra League’s instructions,” he said.
Further protests will be staged if the six-point demands are not fulfilled, warned Iqbal, also the president of Biplobi Chhatra Moitree.
According to the election schedule, nomination forms for the DUCSU election will be available from Feb 18 to Feb 25. The DUCSU election is slated for Mar 11.
The Jatiyabadi Chhatra Dal, the student wing of BNP, was also in the Madhu’s Canteen on Monday, as it had been in the last few days. But the Chhatra Dal will not be collecting nomination forms on Tuesday and will ‘wait till the end’ until its demands are fulfilled, Akramul Hasan, central general secretary of the Chhatra Dal, told journalists.
The Chhatra Dal has been demanding the deferral of the election for nearly three months over the issue of coexistence of all student organisations and will
Meanwhile, the Chhatra League held a human chain programme in front of the Dhaka University Library on Monday, demanding that the library be revamped into a modern multi-storey complex.
A section of JSD Chhatra League has also demanded the deferral of the DUCSU election by 15 days to ensure peaceful coexistence of all student organisations within the campus and halls.
They placed the demand during the announcement of their panel for the DUCSU election on Monday.
“The election should be deferred by at least 15 days to ensure the coexistence of all student organisations in the campus and halls, just like in Madhu’s Canteen,” said Shahjahan Ali Shaju, the president of JSD Chhatra League.
The leader of the JSD-backed student body also announced a Chhartra League-led 25-member panel separate from the Chhatra Sangram Parishad.
Mahfuzur Rahman Rahat, president of the Dhaka University wing of JSD Chhatra League, was nominated for the position of DUCSU vice president while General Secretary Shahriar Rahman Bijoy received nomination for the post of general secretary.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Leftist student organisations block DU VC's office with 6-point demands
- IUB hosts seminar led by Variant Genomics CEO
- Hepatology Alumni Association of BSMMU launched, Prof Swapnil president
- Prof Vincent Chang joins BRAC University as vice-chancellor
- Anisha Faruk elected president of Oxford University Student Union
- JCD on DU campus after nine years, places demand before DUCSU polls
- IUB tops Webometrics ranking of universities in Bangladesh
- Prof Aminul Karim’s book on geopolitics of South China Sea launched at IUB
- DUCSU polls: Candidate’s age limit set at 30, voting to be held at residential halls
- Dhaka University English Department alumni reconnect, make memories
Most Read
- Saad followers brave rains for second phase of Bishwa Ijtema
- Bangladesh Bank approves three more private commercial banks
- Bangladesh eyes ‘big investments’ after four deals signed with UAE
- Biswa Ijtema extended to Tuesday after rain disruptions
- Saudi crown prince begins Asia tour with $20 billion Pakistan investment pledge
- Gas outage to hit half of Dhaka again on Tuesday
- Prince Harry and Prince William split households over royal family row
- Ex-minister Shajahan heading panel to bring order to roads
- Amar Ekushey Book Fair stalls suffer huge damage in storm
- Trainee lawyer arrested on charges of murdering former Notre Dame College student