IUB hosts seminar led by Variant Genomics CEO

Dr Aziz also provided an update on the state of genomics technology and how it is used in precision medicine in the seminar titled ‘How Precision Medicine Helps Patient Care and Population Health’, according to a statement from IUB.

Dr Aziz said that differences between people at the genome level can affect how susceptible they are to various diseases and their response to various drug treatments. As the data on an individual’s genomics becomes easier and more affordable to obtain, it becomes more feasible to consider these genomics and provide patients with personalised medical care.

Prof Rita Yusuf, the dean of the IUB School of Life Sciences, gave the welcome speech at the event, highlighting Dr Aziz’s accomplishments in the fields of science and industry and sharing success stories in the field of personalised.

IUB Vice Chancellor Prof M Omar Rahman delivered the closing address and discussed the possibility for precision medicine to revolutionise healthcare and medicine by replacing the “one-size-fits-all approach for the vast majority of drugs”.

The seminar was hosted by IUB Lecturer of Biochemistry Afreen Zaman Khan.

The session was attended by members of the IUB Board of Trustees, the faculty and the administration.