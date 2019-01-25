Rasheda re-elected EDAS President, Mamoon General Secretary

Former adviser to a caretaker government Rasheda K Choudhury has been re-elected president while former senior secretary to the government Hedayetullah Al Mamoon General Secretary of the society in the elections.

The polls were held during their annual bash at the university’s Teacher-Student Centre on Friday.

bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi, the six-time general secretary of the society, and its former president Wazir Sattar also sit on the 21-strong committee as advisors, according to an announcement by Election Commissioner Professor Syed Manzoorul Islam.

Businessman Syed Sadaquat Hossain and Professor Mobashera Khanam have retained the post of vice-president.

EDAS members have also kept trust in Rapid Action Battalion Director General Benazir Ahmed and Additional Secretary to the education ministry Md Aminul Islam Khan as joint general secretaries.

The department’s Chairman Prof Dr Kajal Bandyopadhyay has become the ex-officio treasurer.

Former NBR chairman Abdul Mazid, Prof Nevin Farida, Prof Abdur Razzak Mian, former World Bank official Samina Amin, businessman Shahinul Huda Jewel, NBR Commissioner Mohammad Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury, Deputy Commerce Secretary Abdus Samad Al Azad, entrepreneur Humaira Chowdhury, and corporate executives Akib Javed, Fahim Dad Khan, and Syed Nakib Sadi will continuw as members in the new committee.

They have been joined by new members Prof Rubina Khan, Shahadat Hossain, and Madlen Hasan.

The English Department Alumni Society came into being in 1986. It has since organised the annual bash every year. It also elects a new executive committee during the bash.

While announcing the new committee, Prof Manzoorul suggested extension of its tenure to two years to give it time to get organised and make long-term plans.