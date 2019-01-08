Canadian University of Bangladesh offers 40 percent tuition waiver on spot admission
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST
The Canadian University of Bangladesh has offered 40 percent tuition fee waiver for students who are enrolling during a weeklong special campaign.
The Spot Admission Week 2019 started on the institution’s Banani campus on Sunday, it said in a media release on Monday.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, Pro-VC Prof Nazrul Islam and Prof William Derrenger, Dean, School of Business, inaugurated the programme.
Newly admitted students of BBA, MBA, EMBA, CSE, EEE, English, LLB (Hons), Film & Television and Shipping & Maritime Science will also receive gifts during the event, the university said.
Students and parents will have the opportunity to talk with all the heads of the departments regarding the selection of subject while admission desk will provide information on admission policies, scholarships, waivers and financial aids, it added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Church leaders accuse Princeton of keeping looted manuscripts
- IUB celebrates international achievements of students
- Fourteen question paper leak suspects skip fresh DU entry test, eight fail
- About 40% of successful DU ‘Gha’ unit candidates fail fresh admission test
- IUB signs MoU on collaboration with Australia’s Macquarie University
- Rising number of Bangladeshis studying in US beats international average
- Something is wrong somewhere: Toufique Imrose Khalidi on English learning
- Presentation on employability skills held at IUB
- ULAB teams up with Founder Institute to promote entrepreneurship among students
- Successful candidates to retake Dhaka University ‘Gha’ unit admission tests on Nov 16
Most Read
- Labour protest at Airport Road dispersed after five hours
- Observers hope new faces in cabinet can prove themselves
- Sheikh Hasina takes oath for third consecutive term as prime minister
- Wages in Bangladesh may rise 10% in 2019: Survey
- Hasina fills her new cabinet of 47 with 27 new faces
- Thailand, UNHCR confer on Saudi teen barricaded in Thai hotel
- Better to retire than be removed, says Muhith
- New faces crowd cabinet of 47 members
- Seniors make way for the newcomers in Hasina’s cabinet
- Mustafa Kamal plans to change finance ministry, add new scopes