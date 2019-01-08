Home > Campus

Canadian University of Bangladesh offers 40 percent tuition waiver on spot admission  

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 01:01 BdST

The Canadian University of Bangladesh has offered 40 percent tuition fee waiver for students who are enrolling during a weeklong special campaign.

The Spot Admission Week 2019 started on the institution’s Banani campus on Sunday, it said in a media release on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, Pro-VC Prof Nazrul Islam and Prof William Derrenger, Dean, School of Business, inaugurated the programme.

Newly admitted students of BBA, MBA, EMBA, CSE, EEE, English, LLB (Hons), Film & Television and Shipping & Maritime Science will also receive gifts during the event, the university said.

Students and parents will have the opportunity to talk with all the heads of the departments regarding the selection of subject while admission desk will provide information on admission policies, scholarships, waivers and financial aids, it added.

