Canadian University of Bangladesh offers 40 percent tuition waiver on spot admission  

The Spot Admission Week 2019 started on the institution’s Banani campus on Sunday, it said in a media release on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, Pro-VC Prof Nazrul Islam and Prof William Derrenger, Dean, School of Business, inaugurated the programme.

Newly admitted students of BBA, MBA, EMBA, CSE, EEE, English, LLB (Hons), Film & Television and Shipping & Maritime Science will also receive gifts during the event, the university said.

Students and parents will have the opportunity to talk with all the heads of the departments regarding the selection of subject while admission desk will provide information on admission policies, scholarships, waivers and financial aids, it added.