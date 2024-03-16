Jagannath University student dies by suicide, blaming ‘abusive’ classmate, assistant proctor on Facebook

The student, Fairuz Abontika, also alleged “online and offline threats” by classmate Amman Siddique.

She said Assistant Proctor Din Islam defended Amman, and threatened to expel her after using “misogynistic abusive” comments about her.

“It’s technically murder, not suicide,” she said, describing how “her efforts to live on failed”.

Kotwali Model Police Station chief Feroz Hossain said on Friday night that the family took Abontika to Cumilla Sadar Hospital after the young woman tried to take her own life by hanging herself at her home.

After the doctor declared her dead, police sent the body to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for autopsy.