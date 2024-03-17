    বাংলা

    Police arrest classmate, teacher over Abontika’s suicide

    The involvement of classmate Amman and the assistant proctor was initially substantiated in Abontika’s suicide, say police

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 March 2024, 07:40 AM
    Updated : 17 March 2024, 07:40 AM

    The Dhaka Metropolitan Police have formally arrested Jagannath University student Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam on Saturday over the death of pupil Fairuz Abontika by suicide.

    The involvement of classmate Amman and the assistant proctor in Abontika’s suicide was initially substantiated, said DMP Additional Commissioner K Mahiduddin.

    “Initially, we found the allegations to be true, but not all accusations have been proven yet. They were found to be partially involved in the incident,” the additional commissioner said in a media briefing on Sunday.

    Police will determine the level of involvement of the arrestees following an in-depth investigation, he said.

    Abontika’s mother Taslima Begum filed a case with the Cumilla Kotwali Police Station naming Amman and Din Islam on Saturday. DMP arrested both of them over the case on Saturday night and handed them to the Cumilla Kotwali Police on Sunday.

    Abontika hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Cumilla on Friday night.

    Before her death, she accused Amman of sexual harassment through “online comments”.

    She added that Assistant Proctor Din defended Amman, and threatened to expel her.

