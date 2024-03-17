Police arrest classmate, teacher over Abontika’s suicide

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police have formally arrested Jagannath University student Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam on Saturday over the death of pupil Fairuz Abontika by suicide.

The involvement of classmate Amman and the assistant proctor in Abontika’s suicide was initially substantiated, said DMP Additional Commissioner K Mahiduddin.

“Initially, we found the allegations to be true, but not all accusations have been proven yet. They were found to be partially involved in the incident,” the additional commissioner said in a media briefing on Sunday.