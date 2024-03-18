    বাংলা

    Police take Amman, Din remanded over JnU student Abonkika’s suicide

    A Cumilla court ordered police to inform the court about the progress of the case in a week following the interrogations

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 March 2024, 09:19 AM
    Updated : 18 March 2024, 09:19 AM

    A Cumilla court has remanded Jagannath University student Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam over the death of university pupil Fairuz Abontika, who died by suicide.

    The court turned down the bail plea by the arrestees and granted police two days of remand to question Amman and one day for Din Islam, said lawyer Syed Nurur Rahman, who represented the plaintiffs.

    Earlier, the two were brought to the court around 10:45am on Monday from the Kotwali Model Police Station.

    They were kept in the office room of Court Police Inspector Md Mojibur Rahman.

    The suspects were presented to the Cumilla Judicial Magistrate Court No. 2 at 11:20am where police appealed for a five-day remand for ‘key instigator’ Amman and two days for Din Islam, said Inspector Rahman.

    In addition to granting reduced remand terms, the court ordered police to inform it about the progress of the case in a week following the interrogations, said lawyer Nurur Rahman.

    Abontika hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Cumilla on Friday night.

    Before her death, she accused Amman of sexual harassment through “online comments”.

    She added that Assistant Proctor Din defended Amman, and threatened to expel her.

    Abontika’s classmates and other students staged protests over her death on Friday.

    The Dhaka Metropolitan Police formally arrested Amman and Din Islam on Saturday over Abontika’s death by suicide.

    Their involvement in Abontika’s suicide was initially substantiated.

