Police take Amman, Din remanded over JnU student Abonkika’s suicide

A Cumilla court has remanded Jagannath University student Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam over the death of university pupil Fairuz Abontika, who died by suicide.

The court turned down the bail plea by the arrestees and granted police two days of remand to question Amman and one day for Din Islam, said lawyer Syed Nurur Rahman, who represented the plaintiffs.

Earlier, the two were brought to the court around 10:45am on Monday from the Kotwali Model Police Station.

They were kept in the office room of Court Police Inspector Md Mojibur Rahman.