What forced ‘fighter’ Abontika to end her struggle through death by suicide?

Fairuz Sadaf Abontika stood out academically, ranking first in her honours program with just one semester left. The law student of Jagannath University was placed second only in two out of the nine semesters she attended.

The death of Abontika by suicide shocked people for she was known as a “fighter” who engaged in extracurricular activities in the cultural and social spheres.

Interviews of her classmates, friends, family and teachers have pointed to a series of incidents involving some people that pushed her to make the ultimate choice of taking her own life.

Abontika left immediately after her admission to learn flying planes and upon return after several months, she resumed to join the next batch, which created a gap with her classmates. This separation hindered her integration into any social groups at university.

Her father had been called up to the university multiple times over her disputes with the classmates. She was blamed for the feuds in front of him.

When her father died in April last year, her sense of isolation deepened. Abontika became mentally helpless, a teacher said.

“She appeared to be strong, but she broke from the inside,” said Masum Billah, dean of the faculty of legal studies.

Her friend Noshin Tabassum Prapty said the reality Abontika faced in university kept her under pressure, at all times.

Before hanging herself from the ceiling fan at their home in Cumilla on Mar 15, Abontika blamed her classmate Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam for her decision to take her own life.

In a Facebook post, she said Amman harassed her with offensive comments online while Din defended Amman and threatened to expel her when she complained to the teacher. Amman also threatened her “offline”, she said.

Police have arrested Amman and Din on charges of provoking Abontika to die by suicide after the university suspended them, pending an investigation.