What forced ‘fighter’ Abontika to end her struggle through death by suicide?

Fairuz Sadaf Abontika stood out academically, ranking first in her honours program with just one semester left. The law student of Jagannath University was placed second only in two out of the nine semesters she attended.
The death of Abontika by suicide shocked people for she was known as a “fighter” who engaged in extracurricular activities in the cultural and social spheres.
Interviews of her classmates, friends, family and teachers have pointed to a series of incidents involving some people that pushed her to make the ultimate choice of taking her own life.
Abontika left immediately after her admission to learn flying planes and upon return after several months, she resumed to join the next batch, which created a gap with her classmates. This separation hindered her integration into any social groups at university.
Her father had been called up to the university multiple times over her disputes with the classmates. She was blamed for the feuds in front of him.
When her father died in April last year, her sense of isolation deepened. Abontika became mentally helpless, a teacher said.
“She appeared to be strong, but she broke from the inside,” said Masum Billah, dean of the faculty of legal studies.
Her friend Noshin Tabassum Prapty said the reality Abontika faced in university kept her under pressure, at all times.
Before hanging herself from the ceiling fan at their home in Cumilla on Mar 15, Abontika blamed her classmate Amman Siddique and Assistant Proctor Din Islam for her decision to take her own life.
In a Facebook post, she said Amman harassed her with offensive comments online while Din defended Amman and threatened to expel her when she complained to the teacher. Amman also threatened her “offline”, she said.
Police have arrested Amman and Din on charges of provoking Abontika to die by suicide after the university suspended them, pending an investigation.
IT STARTED THROUGH MALICIOUS CLASSROOM GOSSIP
A fake Facebook ID created by Abontika started a dispute with Amman. And the reason behind her creating the ID was another classmate, a female one, according to her friend Prapty.
Prapty, a fine arts student, said Abontika and the female classmate lived in Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall.
“That girl spread malicious words about Abontika and others, but Abontika was blamed for that. She also told people bad things about Abontika’s parents.”
Abontika then created the fake ID to make the others understand that she was not behind the malicious gossip.
“She spread bad comments about Amman, Rafi, Bonya, Rimi, Ankhi, Mahiya and herself from that ID, which opened the dark chapter of her life,” Prapty said.
Dean Masum said people targeted by the fake ID, including Abontika, filed a general diary at Kotwali Police Station. But when police assured them of identifying the person behind the ID, she admitted to creating it.
“The issue was settled later, but they did not withdraw the GD. Tension continued over the matter,” the teacher said.
bdnews24.com tried to reach the classmate who allegedly spread rumours about others, but she did not receive phone calls, and then switched her phone off.
Another friend of Abontika, who requested anonymity, said Abontika had a guilty feeling about the fake ID and fears over the GD.
Sub-Inspector Rubel Khan , who investigated the matter, said the GD was withdrawn after a month when the university authorities said they would look into the matter.
AMMAN AND HIS FRIENDS
Classmates said Amman and his friends continuously bullied Abontika over the fake ID, and made sure no one became friends with her.
“They started talking about Abontika’s character. She became totally alone and cornered. She appeared strong, but broke inside. They used to call her a spoiled girl,” Prapty said.
“She even started talking less with her wellwishers, because she did not want them to have any adverse thoughts about herself.”
Another friend, who lived in the next room to Abontika’s in the hall, said she had to endure a hostile attitude for being close to Abontika.
Amman and his friends described her to others as a “psychopath” and said bad things about her parents, which Abontika could not accept, said the friend.
Alone without friends in her class, Abontika left the university hall and started living in a private hostel
Prapty also rented a seat there and was shocked to see Abontika’s condition.
“She was afraid of even talking to the other girls in the mess. She started believing everyone will cheat,” Prapty said.
“I gave a short briefing to everyone in the mess so that something like the incident in the hall does not recur. I also took her to my village home.
“But one of her classmates said last year if Abontika dies by suicide because of her father’s death, they cannot be held responsible.”
Abontika’s mother Tahmina Shabnam also said she alleged mental torture pushing her away from her study.
“They even questioned her why she was busy in a programme while her father was sick before death,” Tahmina said.
“She wanted me to file a GD, but I kept trust in Allah. Now I’ve lost my girl.”
Teacher Masum said: “Abontika had trouble with some others in the hall, and then in the mess in Kaltabazar. Then her father died. Overall, she became helpless. I believe she appeared strong, but broke from inside.”
DIN ISLAM AND UNIVERSITY AUTHORITIES
Mother Tahmina said Abontika complained to Assistant Proctor Din, but he rebuked her, siding with Amman instead of punishing him.
“This made Amman reckless. He made offensive comments and threats. My girl died by suicide after she had failed to get justice.”
Tahmina also said she contacted the department chairman, who asked the proctor to take steps in a phone call in front of her.
“I gave him 10 names. But what did the proctor do?”
Proctor Mostafa Kamal said the university launched an investigation after Abontika filed a complaint in November 2022.
Her father was called up later and the issue was “settled”, he said.
“I asked her to contact me, but she didn’t,” the proctor said.
Law Department Chairman Ali Akkas claimed he inquired about Abontika’s issue several times personally and through colleagues, but she always maintained everything was “alright”.
Before their arrest, Amman and Din denied instigating Abontika to take her own life.
Abontika, however, in her last Facebook post before her death by suicide, said: “It’s technically murder, not suicide.”