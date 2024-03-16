Police to act if family files case over student's suicide: Jagannath University

Jagannath University's Acting Registrar Ainul Islam said police would look into student Fairuz Sadaf Abontika's death by suicide and take necessary measures if her family decides to file a case.

He also clarified that a statement released by the university on Saturday incorrectly stated that an order had been issued for the arrest of Raihan Siddique Amman, a student linked to Abontika's death.

The statement raised questions about the university's authority to make such an order.

"The university doesn't have the authority to issue an arrest order. Arrests are a legal matter. Police action will follow if her family files a case," Ainul said.

"It [the arrest order] shouldn't have been mentioned in the press release. The legal team was here last night and maybe it was mentioned then. There's nothing more to it."