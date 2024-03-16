    বাংলা

    Police to act if family files case over student's suicide: Jagannath University

    Fairuz Abontika died by suicide at her home in Cumilla after accusing a classmate of sexual harrassment

    Jagannath University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 March 2024, 08:29 AM
    Updated : 16 March 2024, 08:29 AM

    Jagannath University's Acting Registrar Ainul Islam said police would look into student Fairuz Sadaf Abontika's death by suicide and take necessary measures if her family decides to file a case.

    He also clarified that a statement released by the university on Saturday incorrectly stated that an order had been issued for the arrest of Raihan Siddique Amman, a student linked to Abontika's death.

    The statement raised questions about the university's authority to make such an order.

    "The university doesn't have the authority to issue an arrest order. Arrests are a legal matter. Police action will follow if her family files a case," Ainul said.

    "It [the arrest order] shouldn't have been mentioned in the press release. The legal team was here last night and maybe it was mentioned then. There's nothing more to it."

    The statement noted that the university had suspended Raihan Siddiqui Amman, a law student implicated in Abontika's suicide note, and ordered his immediate arrest. It added that Assistant Professor Din Islam had also been suspended and removed from the university's proctorial body.

    The university also formed a five-strong committee, led by Prof Zakir Hossain and law officer Ranjan Kumar Das, to investigate the incident. They have been asked to submit a report within seven days, according to JnU Proctor Mohammad Jahangir Hossain.

    Following the incident, Abontika's classmates and a team from the proctorial body visited her family in Cumilla to attend her funeral on Saturday.

    Abontika, a law student, died by suicide at her home in Cumilla on Friday.

    Before her death, she accused her classmate Amman of sexual harassment.

    She added that Assistant Proctor Din Islam defended Amman, and threatened to expel her.

    “It’s technically murder, not suicide,” she said, describing how “her efforts to live on failed”.

    Abontika's family took her to Cumilla Sadar Hospital after she tried to take her own life by hanging, according to the police.

    After the doctor declared her dead, police sent the body to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

    The incident has sparked protests on campus, with students demanding justice for Abontika.

    When Vice-Chancellor Sadeka Halim tried to placate the protesters, they demanded immediate action, to which she gave assurances that the culprits would be punished.

