Abonika’s suicide: One month on, JNU investigation has yet to submit a report

A month has passed, but the Jagannath University committee put together to probe the suicide of law department student Fairuz Sadaf Abontika has yet to submit its report.

The coordinator of the committee and president of the university’s teacher association Prof Zakir Hossain says the report has been delayed as police have yet to fulfil some of their requests for information.

On Mar 15, the Fire Service recovered Abontika’s hanged body from a fan at a home in Cumilla’s Bagichagaon. Before taking her life, Abontika posted on Facebook, blaming JNU Assistant Proctor Din Islam and her classmate Amman Siddique for the decision. She said that Amman had harassed her with offensive comments and when she took her complaint to Din, he had instead defended Amman and threatened to expel her.

The two have been arrested since and are currently in jail.