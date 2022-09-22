Bangladesh cuts sugar, palm super oil prices

The government has set new staggered prices of sugar to control the rising cost of the staple.
The commerce ministry also fixed palm super oil prices in a notice on Thursday.
The retail price of loose sugar will be Tk 84 per kg and packaged sugar Tk 89, down by Tk 6.
The price of loose sugar will be Tk 79 at the mill gates and Tk 81 at the distributor level. Packaged sugar will cost Tk 82 at mill gates and Tk 84 at the distributor level.
The retail price of palm super oil price has been cut by Tk 12 per litre to Tk 133. The price will be Tk 128 at mill gates and Tk 130 at the distributor level.
The commerce ministry said it fixed the prices following recommendations by Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission as per the Control of Essential Commodities Act.
The commerce ministry had moved to fix prices of essential commodities earlier this month, but later said the agriculture ministry has the legal authority to set the prices of most food products.