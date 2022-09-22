Bangladesh cuts sugar, palm super oil prices

The retail price of palm super oil price has been cut by Tk 12 per litre to Tk 133. The price will be Tk 128 at mill gates and Tk 130 at the distributor level.

The commerce ministry said it fixed the prices following recommendations by Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission as per the Control of Essential Commodities Act.

The commerce ministry had moved to fix prices of essential commodities earlier this month, but later said the agriculture ministry has the legal authority to set the prices of most food products.