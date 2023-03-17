Shortly after Credit Suisse secured an emergency central bank loan of up to $54 billion on Thursday, big US banks swooped in with a $30 billion lifeline for San Francisco-based First Republic, which has been under scrutiny since the collapse of two other mid-size US banks.

US banks have sought a record $153 billion in emergency liquidity from the US Federal Reserve in recent days, surpassing a previous high set during the most acute phase of the financial crisis some 15 years ago.

This reflected "funding and liquidity strains on banks, driven by weakening depositor confidence," said ratings agency Moody's, which this week downgraded its outlook on the US banking system to negative.