Hasina’s energy adviser says power from Rampal, India’s Adani will end recurring outages

Bangladesh will have to put up with the rolling blackouts at least until supply from the plant in Rampal and another being built in India by a subsidiary of Adani Group begins, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury has said.

Speaking to journalists after a programme in Dhaka on Sunday, the prime minister’s adviser for power, energy and mineral resources said the government had earlier said it would overcome the situation by October because it had thought the Russia-Ukraine war would end before winter and fuel prices would ease.

The global energy crisis has, however, continued with no end to the war in sight. It forced Bangladesh to stop buying liquified natural gas or LNG from the spot market with its dollar reserves depleting.