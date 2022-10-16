Hasina’s energy adviser says power from Rampal, India’s Adani will end recurring outages

Bangladesh will have to put up with the rolling blackouts at least until supply from the plant in Rampal and another being built in India by a subsidiary of Adani Group begins, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury has said.
Speaking to journalists after a programme in Dhaka on Sunday, the prime minister’s adviser for power, energy and mineral resources said the government had earlier said it would overcome the situation by October because it had thought the Russia-Ukraine war would end before winter and fuel prices would ease.
The global energy crisis has, however, continued with no end to the war in sight. It forced Bangladesh to stop buying liquified natural gas or LNG from the spot market with its dollar reserves depleting.
Europe is also desperately trying to replace gas from sources other than Russia, such as Qatar, a supplier of LNG to Bangladesh and many other Asian nations.
The government resorted to recurring outages in July due to the fuel shortage although Bangladesh has achieved the capacity to generate power for all.
Dhaka Power Distribution Company scheduled up to eight hours of outages for some areas on Sunday as the crisis worsened after a power grid failure earlier this month.
Tawfiq called for patience to tackle the situation, describing it as “uncertain” and claiming it takes time to repair the lines after a grid failure.
“If the global crisis lessens and fuel prices fall, everything will be alright. Otherwise, our suffering will continue.”
Asked if the government had a plan B to tackle such a crisis despite its achievements in the power sector, the prime minister's adviser said: “We’ve built the coal-based power station in Rampal as an alternative despite objections [by environmentalists].”
“But the supply from the plant has been delayed. We expect power from Rampal by December.”
“And once the import of electricity from the station in India’s Jharkhand begins, alongside supply from Rampal, the crisis will end.”
The two projects will add nearly 3,000 MW of electricity to the national grid of Bangladesh.
The government plans to raise Bangladesh’s solar power capacity to 1,000 MW, which will be useful to meet the demand at daytime, according to Tawfiq.
To tackle a possible deterioration of the power and energy crisis due to heightened demand during Ramadan, he said, compressed natural gas from Bhola and coal will be brought to Dhaka. “It’ll ease the pressure a bit.”
The government expects 80 million standard cubic feet of gas per day from Bhola at that time, Tawfiq said.