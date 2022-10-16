    বাংলা

    Hasina’s energy adviser says power from Rampal, India’s Adani will end recurring outages

    The two projects will add nearly 3,000 MW of power to the national grid

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 Oct 2022, 04:47 PM
    Updated : 16 Oct 2022, 04:47 PM

    Bangladesh will have to put up with the rolling blackouts at least until supply from the plant in Rampal and another being built in India by a subsidiary of Adani Group begins, Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury has said.

    Speaking to journalists after a programme in Dhaka on Sunday, the prime minister’s adviser for power, energy and mineral resources said the government had earlier said it would overcome the situation by October because it had thought the Russia-Ukraine war would end before winter and fuel prices would ease.

    The global energy crisis has, however, continued with no end to the war in sight. It forced Bangladesh to stop buying liquified natural gas or LNG from the spot market with its dollar reserves depleting.

    Europe is also desperately trying to replace gas from sources other than Russia, such as Qatar, a supplier of LNG to Bangladesh and many other Asian nations.

    The government resorted to recurring outages in July due to the fuel shortage although Bangladesh has achieved the capacity to generate power for all.

    Dhaka Power Distribution Company scheduled up to eight hours of outages for some areas on Sunday as the crisis worsened after a power grid failure earlier this month.

    Tawfiq called for patience to tackle the situation, describing it as “uncertain” and claiming it takes time to repair the lines after a grid failure.

    “If the global crisis lessens and fuel prices fall, everything will be alright. Otherwise, our suffering will continue.”

    Asked if the government had a plan B to tackle such a crisis despite its achievements in the power sector, the prime minister's adviser said: “We’ve built the coal-based power station in Rampal as an alternative despite objections [by environmentalists].”

    “But the supply from the plant has been delayed. We expect power from Rampal by December.”

    “And once the import of electricity from the station in India’s Jharkhand begins, alongside supply from Rampal, the crisis will end.”

    The two projects will add nearly 3,000 MW of electricity to the national grid of Bangladesh.

    The government plans to raise Bangladesh’s solar power capacity to 1,000 MW, which will be useful to meet the demand at daytime, according to Tawfiq.

    To tackle a possible deterioration of the power and energy crisis due to heightened demand during Ramadan, he said, compressed natural gas from Bhola and coal will be brought to Dhaka. “It’ll ease the pressure a bit.”

    The government expects 80 million standard cubic feet of gas per day from Bhola at that time, Tawfiq said.

    RELATED STORIES
    SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, June 29, 2021.
    SpaceX will keep funding Starlink in Ukraine: Elon Musk
    Musk said on Friday that SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine. The service has helped civilians and military stay online during the war with Russia
    Customers read a notice pasted outside a closed HDFC bank in Kolkata, India, November 9, 2016.
    India's HDFC Bank reports profit up 20%
    Net profit rose to 106.05 billion rupees, beating estimates. Analysts had expected a profit of 105.97 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data
    A clock is seen near the logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse at the Paradeplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland October 5, 2022.
    Credit Suisse prepares Swiss business sales
    Credit Suisse is preparing to sell parts of its Swiss domestic bank as it attempts to close a capital hole of around 4.5 billion Swiss francs
    Vehicles line up around Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) after a state-mandated carry-out-only policy went into effect in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Louisville, Ky, US Mar 24, 2020.
    Senior KFC executives opt for retirement
    They will take early retirement as rising interest rates threaten to dent lump sum payouts for corporate pensions, the Wall Street Journal reports

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher