AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade

"It's incredibly common in China as people smoke ... but it's not very well diagnosed or treated," said AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot on a call with media following the release of first-quarter results.

In addition to the site in Qingdao, in the eastern province of Shandong, AstraZeneca is also setting up a research and development centre in Guangzhou with an academic centre to boost diagnosis and treatment of chronic respiratory diseases.

The news comes after Beijing lifted COVID restrictions late last year, reviving demand for healthcare as patients sought treatment and medicines after prolonged lockdowns.

The company has forecast revenue from China, which accounted for 13% of total sales in 2022, will grow by a low single-digit percentage this year.

French rival Sanofi said on Thursday sales in China decreased 14% to 755 million euros ($833 million), reflecting a COVID-driven slow start to the year.

For AstraZeneca, the investment also reinforces its focus on core areas of cancer, rare and respiratory diseases, after its foray into developing and making the COVID vaccine with Oxford.