    বাংলা

    Indian sugar mills seek export permission for 1 million tonnes as production improves

    The country is likely to produce 32 million tonnes of sugar in the current marketing year ending Sept 30 against local demand of 28.5 million tonnes

    Reuters
    Published : 2 April 2024, 05:28 PM
    Updated : 2 April 2024, 05:28 PM

    The Indian sugar industry has urged the government to allow exports of 1 million metric tonnes of the sweetener as unseasonable rainfall in key cane-growing states leads to increased production and supplies.

    The country is likely to produce 32 million tonnes of sugar in the current marketing year ending Sept 30 against local demand of 28.5 million tonnes, the Indian Sugar & Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) said on Tuesday.

    Higher production is expected to increase stocks in the country to 9.1 million tonnes by the end of the current marketing year, up from last year's 5.6 million tonnes, creating space to allow exports of 1 million tonnes, according to an association statement.

    The world's second-largest sugar producer has not allowed exports in the current season to keep a lid on local prices ahead of India's parliamentary election, which is being held over nearly seven weeks from April 19th.

    India allowed mills to export 6.1 million tonnes of sugar during the 2022/23 season, after letting them sell a record 11.1 million tonnes in 2021/22.

    Sugar mills in the country have produced 30.2 million tonnes of sugar in the first six months of the 2023/24 season, which is slightly more than the 30 million tonnes produced a year ago, the ISMA said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Counterfeit or forged tag?: Government sugar is sold at Tk 170 after price is set at Tk 140
    ‘Govt sugar’ is sold at Tk 170 after price is set at Tk 140
    A top official says they are unaware of such practices using the government corporation’s brand
    A worker sifts wheat before filling in sacks at the market yard of the Agriculture Product Marketing Committee (APMC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, May 16, 2022.
    India's wheat stocks hit 7-year low after record state sale
    Wheat reserves in state stores totalled 9.7 million tons at the start of this month, down from 11.7 million tons in March 2022
    S Alam sugar mill in Chattogram catches fire
    S Alam sugar mill in Ctg catches fire
    The mill owned by the conglomerate is situated in the Moizzartek area of the port city
    Bangladesh backtracks on government mill sugar price rise before Ramadan
    Govt rolls back decision to raise sugar prices
    The industries ministry confirms the cancellation of the previous decision to raise the prices within hours

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin