    Sister of Transcom CEO Simeen accuses her, her son Ayaat of killing their brother

    A dispute over the ownership of the company founded by late Latifur Rahman takes an ugly turn

    Shahzreh Huq, younger daughter of Transcom Group founder Latifur Rahman, has accused her sister and group CEO Simeen Rahman of killing their brother Arshad Waliur Rahman.

    A fight over the ownership of the company became public last month, over three and a half years after the death of Latifur - a businessman who prided himself on his ethical values - when Shahzreh brought embezzlement and fraud charges against Simeen.

    This time the dispute has taken an uglier turn as she also brought murder charges against Simeen and her son Zaraif Ayaat Hossain, head of the company’s strategy and transformation.

    Shahzreh started the latest case against a total of 11 people on Thursday night.

    Gulshan Police Station chief Mazharul Islam said on Saturday that they had started investigating the case, but no one has been arrested.

    “We came to know that some of the accused are abroad,” he said.

    Arshad, son of Latifur, died in June 2023.

