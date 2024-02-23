5 Transcom officials bailed after arrest in legal battle over ownership between founder Latifur’s heirs

Five top officials of Transcom Group have secured bail after their arrest in a legal fight over the ownership of the company between the heirs of its late founder Laifur Rahman.

The accused in the three cases filed by Latifur’s daughter Shazreh Huq also include her sister Simeen Rahman, mother Shahnaz Rahman and Simeen’s son Zaraif Ayaat Hossain.

Shazreh is a director of the firm, while Simeen is the CEO, Shahnaz the chairman and Zaraif the head of transformation.

Police said they arrested Transcom’s Executive Director of Corporate Affairs Fokhruzzaman Bhuiyan, Chief Financial Officer Kamrul Hassan, Director of Corporate Finance Abdullah Al Mamun, Assistant Company Secretary Mohammed Mossadeq and Manager (company secretary) Abu Yusuf Md Siddik in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Thursday.

The charges against them in the cases filed at Gulshan Police Station earlier on Thursday include embezzlement of Tk 1 billion, unlawful possession of property and illegal transfer of shares, according to Zahangir Alam, a special superintendent of police at the Police Bureau of Investigation.

Asked if police would make more arrests in the cases, Zahangir said: “It’ll be done, gradually.”