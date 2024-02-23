    বাংলা

    5 Transcom officials bailed after arrest in legal battle over ownership between founder Latifur’s heirs

    Those accused in the cases filed by late founder Latifur’s daughter Shazreh Huq include her sister Simeen Rahman, mother Shahnaz Rahman and Simeen’s son Zaraif Ayaat Hossain

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Feb 2024, 12:34 PM
    Updated : 23 Feb 2024, 12:34 PM

    Five top officials of Transcom Group have secured bail after their arrest in a legal fight over the ownership of the company between the heirs of its late founder Laifur Rahman.

    The accused in the three cases filed by Latifur’s daughter Shazreh Huq also include her sister Simeen Rahman, mother Shahnaz Rahman and Simeen’s son Zaraif Ayaat Hossain.

    Shazreh is a director of the firm, while Simeen is the CEO, Shahnaz the chairman and Zaraif the head of transformation.

    Police said they arrested Transcom’s Executive Director of Corporate Affairs Fokhruzzaman Bhuiyan, Chief Financial Officer Kamrul Hassan, Director of Corporate Finance Abdullah Al Mamun, Assistant Company Secretary Mohammed Mossadeq and Manager (company secretary) Abu Yusuf Md Siddik in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Thursday.

    The charges against them in the cases filed at Gulshan Police Station earlier on Thursday include embezzlement of Tk 1 billion, unlawful possession of property and illegal transfer of shares, according to Zahangir Alam, a special superintendent of police at the Police Bureau of Investigation.

    Asked if police would make more arrests in the cases, Zahangir said: “It’ll be done, gradually.”

    Police produced the five Transcom officials in court and sought a 10-day custody for quizzing on Friday afternoon while lawyers for the accused appealed for bail.

    Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shanta Islam dismissed the remand petition and granted them bail.

    Sub-Inspector Shah Alam, general recording officer of court police, said the judge granted the accused bail because of a lack of documents and legal foundation for their remand.

    Defence lawyers, including Dhaka Bar Council President Mizanur Rahman and Sheikh Baharul Islam, argued that charges like illegal possession of property or embezzlement of funds should not have been brought while a case over the same dispute is awaiting disposal in a civil court.

    Simeen and Shahnaz could not be reached for comments.

    Latifur, known for his ethical values in business, died at the age of 75 from a combination of health complications in July 2020.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view of a placard depicting WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside the high court on the day Assange appeals against his extradition to the United States, in London, Britain, Feb 20, 2024.
    Assange is not in UK court due to illness: lawyer
    The WikiLeaks founder was scheduled to attend the court to stop his extradition from Britain to the United States
    Mustafizur under 24-hour observation after blow to head during nets session
    Mustafizur under observation for head injury
    A ball struck him on the head during a Comilla Victorians net session in Chattogram
    Chattogram police seek toll waiver for 23 emergency vehicles at Bangabandhu Tunnel
    Police seek toll waiver for 23 emergency vehicles at Bangabandhu Tunnel
    These include cars of on-duty officers, patrol cars, ambulances, wreckers, and those transporting police forces
    Walmart wants to work more closely with Bangladesh: Salman
    Walmart wants to work with Bangladesh: Salman
    The world-renowned chain store expressed its interest in buying diversified products from the country

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps