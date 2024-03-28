Transcom: New twist as police to exhume Latifur’s son Arshad’s body in murder case probe

Police are preparing to exhume the body of Arshad Waliur Rahman, the son of late Transcom Group founder Latifur Rahman, as part of investigations into murder charges brought by Arshad’s younger sister against her elder sister Simeen Rahman, now the CEO of the company.

Banaj Kumar Majumder, the chief of the Police Bureau of Investigation, said on Wednesday that they were tasked with investigating the case filed by Shahzreh Huq at Gulshan Police Station on Mar 21 against Simeen and 10 others amid a rift over the company’s ownership.

Banaj said they would also probe the three previous cases started in February, in which Shahzreh brought charges of embezzlement of funds, unlawful possession of property, and illegal transfer of shares against Simeen.

Gulshan Police Station chief Mazharul Islam said they handed the murder case over to the PBI on Tuesday.