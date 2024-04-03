Latifur’s wife, elder daughter, grandson get bail in cases filed by younger daughter

It took an even uglier turn when she accused Simeen, Zaraif and nine others of murdering Latifur’s son Arshad Waliur in another case filed in March.

Shahnaz, Simeen and Zaraif then appealed to the High Court for permission to surrender and seek bail upon return from abroad. The High Court ordered them to surrender within 72 hours after their return.

On Wednesday, they surrendered to the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed, who granted them bail on a Tk 5,000 bond until the submission of the investigation reports.

Mosharraf Hossain Kazol, the lawyer for Shahzreh, said he was surprised to see murder suspects getting bail.

Speaking to the media after the court passed the bail order, he said: “Such a bail in a murder case is unprecedented.”

The others accused in the cases had secured bail earlier.