Latifur’s wife, elder daughter, grandson get bail in cases filed by younger daughter

The wife of late founder of Transcom Group Latifur Rahman, their elder daughter and grandson have secured bail in four cases filed by younger daughter Shahzreh Huq amid a legal battle over the company’s ownership.
Latifur’s wife Shahnaz Rahman is Chairman of Transcom, elder daughter Simeen Rahman is the CEO, while Simeen’s son Zaraif Ayaat Hossain heads the company’s strategy and transformation.
The dispute came out in the open when Shahzreh accused the three and five Transcom officials of embezzlement of funds, unlawful possession of property, and illegal transfer of shares in three cases filed in February.
It took an even uglier turn when she accused Simeen, Zaraif and nine others of murdering Latifur’s son Arshad Waliur in another case filed in March.
Shahnaz, Simeen and Zaraif then appealed to the High Court for permission to surrender and seek bail upon return from abroad. The High Court ordered them to surrender within 72 hours after their return.
On Wednesday, they surrendered to the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbub Ahmed, who granted them bail on a Tk 5,000 bond until the submission of the investigation reports.
Mosharraf Hossain Kazol, the lawyer for Shahzreh, said he was surprised to see murder suspects getting bail.
Speaking to the media after the court passed the bail order, he said: “Such a bail in a murder case is unprecedented.”
The others accused in the cases had secured bail earlier.