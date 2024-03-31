    বাংলা

    Latifur’s wife, elder daughter, grandson ordered to surrender in case over ‘murder’ of son Arshad

    The Transcom founder’s heirs are fighting a legal battle for the ownership of the company

    bdnews24.com
    Published : 31 March 2024, 02:55 PM
    Updated : 31 March 2024, 02:55 PM

    The High Court has ordered the wife of late founder of Transcom Group Latifur Rahman, their elder daughter and grandson to surrender 72 hours within their return to Bangladesh from abroad in a case over the alleged murder of Latifur’s son Arshad Waliur Rahman. 

    Latifur’s wife Shahnaz Rahman is Chairman of Transcom, elder daughter Simeen Rahman is the CEO, while Simeen’s son Zaraif Ayaat Hossain heads the company’s strategy and transformation. 

    His younger daughter Shahzreh Huq brought the murder charges against Simeen, Zaraif and nine others in a case filed at Gulshan Police Station on Mar 21 amid a rift over the company’s ownership. 

    In the three other previous cases, she accused Shahnaz, Simeen, Zaraif and Transcom officials of embezzlement of funds, unlawful possession of property, and illegal transfer of shares. 

    The High Court bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and KM Zahid Sarwar issued the order on their surrender on Sunday after hearing a petition filed by Simeen and others so that they can surrender upon return from abroad, said Assistant Attorney General Abul Kalam Khan Daud. 

    “The court ordered them to surrender within 72 hours from their return,” he said. 

    Lawyers Nurul Islam Sujon, Mahbub Ali, Shah Manzurul Haque and Mohammad Siddique Ullah Mia stood for the Transcom officials. 

    The Police Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating the murder case, earlier said they were preparing to exhume Arshad’s body for a post-mortem examination. Arshad died on Jun 16, 2023.

    Shahzreh alleged that behaviours of Simeen and the others indicate they colluded to poison or strangle Arshad to deprive other heirs of Latifur in a planned manner.

