Russia bans gasoline exports for 6 months from Mar 1

GASOLINE

The top gasoline producers in Russia in 2023 were Gazprom Neft's Omsk refinery, Lukoil's NORSI oil refinery in Nizhny Novgorod and Rosneft's Ryazan refinery.

Russia in 2023 produced 43.9 million tons of gasoline and exported about 5.76 million tonnes, or around 13 percent of its production. The biggest importers of Russian gasoline are mainly African countries, including Nigeria, Libya, Tunisia and also United Arab Emirates.

Russia last month reduced gasoline exports to non-Commonwealth of Independent States countries to compensate for unplanned repairs at refineries amid fires and drone attacks on its energy infrastructure.

Outages include the halt of a unit at NORSI, the country's fourth largest refinery, located near the city of Nizhny Novgorod, some 430 km (270 miles) east of Moscow, following what is believed to be a technical incident.

Last year, Russia banned gasoline exports between September and November in order to tackle high domestic prices and shortages.

This time, the ban will not extend to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and two Russian-backed breakaway regions of Georgia - South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

Wholesale fuel prices in Russia have risen since the start of the year. According to Feb 26 prices on the St Petersburg international mercantile exchange (SPIMEX), 92-octane gasoline had risen by 22 percent since Jan 1, while 95-octane gasoline was up by 32 percent. Since the announcement of the export ban, 92 has fallen 3.3 percent.

The price of 95 gasoline in Russia is about 62 US cents per litre, compared with more than $2.05 in western Europe.