Credit Suisse's $54bn lifeline gives global banks tentative respite

Credit Suisse sought to shore up its liquidity and restore investor confidence on Thursday by borrowing up to $54 billion from Switzerland's central bank, after a slump in its shares had intensified fears of a global banking crisis.

Following the bank's announcement, which came in the middle of the night in Zurich, Credit Suisse shares briefly bounced back from Wednesday's 25% wipe out, but ceded some ground by late morning.

The European banking index .SX7P, initially rose following the intervention, but was virtually flat by 1130 GMT, after days of heavy losses on investor fears over potential bank stresses across the world.

Credit Suisse is the first major global bank to be thrown an emergency lifeline since the 2008 financial crisis and its troubles have raised serious doubts over whether central banks will be able to sustain aggressive interest rate hikes.

Policymakers have stressed that the situation is different to the global financial crisis more than a decade ago as banks are now better capitalised and funds, which dried up almost overnight in 2008, more easily available.

Switzerland's second-largest bank said it would exercise an option to borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs ($54 billion) from the Swiss National Bank, which confirmed it would provide liquidity to Credit Suisse against sufficient collateral.