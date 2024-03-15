UBS's rescue of Credit Suisse creates new risks for Switzerland, OECD says

UBS's UBSG.S rescue takeover of Credit Suisse a year ago has created "new risks and challenges" for the Swiss economy, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Thursday, the latest international forum to raise concerns about the deal.

The acquisition may have safeguarded financial stability, but also raises questions about UBS's domestic dominance and the need for stronger financial regulation in future, the OECD said in its economic review of Switzerland.

The biggest bank merger since the global financial crisis, orchestrated by the Swiss state to avert Credit Suisse's collapse, created a group whose assets dwarf the economic output of the country.

"The state-facilitated acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS ... effectively stabilised the growing crisis within Credit Suisse and tamed risks of spill-overs, thus safeguarding financial stability, but it raises new risks and challenges," the OECD said.

"UBS – already a global systemically important bank before the merger – has thus become even larger and according to the 'too big to fail' (TBTF) regulations, it must meet even stricter regulatory requirements," it added.