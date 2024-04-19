Indian food regulator begins enquiry into Nestle over alleged sugar use in baby foods, ET reports

The Indian food regulator has started an enquiry into Nestle India over the alleged use of sugar in baby food products in low-income countries, including India, by its Swiss parent, the Economic Times (ET) reported, opens new tab on Thursday.

A Swiss investigative organisation, Public Eye, on Wednesday, released a report, saying that Nestle the world's biggest packaged food company, adds sugar to its baby food products sold in low-income countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia, but not in its main markets in Europe or the UK.

Public Eye conducted product testing in a Belgian laboratory.

The report showed that in India, opens new tab, all of the 15 products under Nestle's Cerelac brand -- made for infants aged six months and older -- contained nearly three grams of added sugar per serving, on an average. However, it added that the added sugar content was declared on the packaging of the products.

Responding to the allegations, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) affirmed its commitment to investigating the issue thoroughly, the ET report said.