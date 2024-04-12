Bangladeshis spent less on credit cards in February

Bangladeshis spent foreign currencies worth around Tk 5 billion on credit cards abroad in February, which is 6.2 percent less than the spending in January.

Their credit card spending in the country also fell by 4.5 percent to Tk 25.6 billion, according to latest information from Bangladesh Bank.

However, foreigners increased their expenditure in Bangladesh by more than 32 percent to foreign currencies worth Tk 2.4 billion during the time.

US citizens topped the list of spending in Bangladesh with 26.65 percent of the total, followed by Britons at 13.56 percent, Indians at 9.86 percent, Japanese 4.21 percent, Canadians 4.15 percent, Australians 3.3 percent and UAE nationals 2.9 percent.