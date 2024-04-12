Bangladeshis spent less on credit cards in February

Bangladeshis spent foreign currencies worth around Tk 5 billion on credit cards abroad in February, which is 6.2 percent less than the spending in January.
Their credit card spending in the country also fell by 4.5 percent to Tk 25.6 billion, according to latest information from Bangladesh Bank.
However, foreigners increased their expenditure in Bangladesh by more than 32 percent to foreign currencies worth Tk 2.4 billion during the time.
US citizens topped the list of spending in Bangladesh with 26.65 percent of the total, followed by Britons at 13.56 percent, Indians at 9.86 percent, Japanese 4.21 percent, Canadians 4.15 percent, Australians 3.3 percent and UAE nationals 2.9 percent.
They spent 37.71 percent of the total at departmental stores, 24.71 percent cash withdrawal, 17.16 percent on communication and 8.86 percent on garments.
Bangladeshis abroad spent the highest amount on credit cards in India in February – over Tk 1 billion worth of foreign currencies or 21.72 percent of the total.
Thailand had the second highest credit card spending by Bangladeshis – 12.23 percent of the total. The US accounted for 12.2 percent, the UAE at 10.4 percent, Singapore at 6.83 percent, and the UK at 5.93 percent.
They spent 27.64 percent of the total at departmental stores, 16 percent on retail, 13.83 percent on medicines, 9.5 percent on garments and 8 percent cash withdrawal.