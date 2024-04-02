India's Modi says central bank must prioritise growth, ensure rupee's global appeal

India's central bank must prioritise the country's economic growth and also ensure the rupee is made more accessible and acceptable globally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The Reserve Bank of India must give top priority to growth but at the same time focus on trust and stability, Modi said in a speech at an event to mark 90 years of the South Asian nation's central bank.

"The RBI will have to continuously take steps towards India's rapid, inclusive and sustainable growth."

India's economy grew at a quicker-than-expected 8.4% in the final three months of 2023, its fastest pace in one and a half years. Moody's expects India to remain the fastest-growing among G-20 economies over their forecast horizon.

India, with a 15% share in the global economy, is becoming the engine of global growth and thus, the country should ensure that the rupee is accessible and acceptable globally, Modi said.