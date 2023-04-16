Fraudulent Facebook campaigns target unsuspecting Bangladeshis with deep discounts

These pages get inactive after some days, when many customers start complaining. The fraudsters remove phone numbers given for contact or payment via mobile financial services.



The products in these campaigns range from mobile phones to air-conditioners to children’s toys.



None of the people running these pages respond to bdnews24.com queries or request for comments.



The companies, whose names are used in these campaigns, complained to police and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, but the fraudsters have remained at large.



NO CASH ON DELIVERY



The government has mandated cash on delivery for e-commerce firms and traders based on Facebook after the scams related to Evaly and some other platforms occurred around two years ago.



The fraudsters on Facebook, however, never keep the cash on delivery option. The customers must pay in full or partially to order products.



Sometimes these fraudsters just open another page with the same offers on products but different phone numbers.



Victims try to alert others by posting comments on the new pages, but some of the fraudsters post false claims that they got products from the sellers.



The phone numbers, however, are deactivated after some days.