Fraudulent Facebook campaigns target unsuspecting Bangladeshis with deep discounts

Rings of swindlers target customers with abnormally high discounts on products in Bangladesh, where many complain they have been duped after paying in advance on such offers in fraudulent campaigns on Facebook.
bdnews24.com recently researched several pages and learned how they use abnormal discounts on products of renowned brands to lure unsuspecting customers into paying in advance.
Some of the fraudsters use names of popular companies to dupe the consumers as lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic helped traders open or boost business on Facebook along with e-commerce.
These pages get inactive after some days, when many customers start complaining. The fraudsters remove phone numbers given for contact or payment via mobile financial services.
The products in these campaigns range from mobile phones to air-conditioners to children’s toys.
None of the people running these pages respond to bdnews24.com queries or request for comments.
The companies, whose names are used in these campaigns, complained to police and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, but the fraudsters have remained at large.
NO CASH ON DELIVERY
The government has mandated cash on delivery for e-commerce firms and traders based on Facebook after the scams related to Evaly and some other platforms occurred around two years ago.
The fraudsters on Facebook, however, never keep the cash on delivery option. The customers must pay in full or partially to order products.
Sometimes these fraudsters just open another page with the same offers on products but different phone numbers.
Victims try to alert others by posting comments on the new pages, but some of the fraudsters post false claims that they got products from the sellers.
The phone numbers, however, are deactivated after some days.
Some suspicious pages – Bicycle Bazar, Bicycle BD, Cycle House and BDshop 71 – did not provide their addresses requested by bdnews24.com.
These pages claim to sell bicycles at discounts of up to 65 percent. They also claim to accept cash on delivery, asking for Tk 400-500 in advance.
Many customers who were duped by these pages tried to alert others by posting comments.
Khalid Safullah, co-chairman of the F-commerce Alliance, said customers are more aware about fraudulent schemes on Facebook now.
“So the fraud rings use pages or domains named after renowned organisations to mislead the consumers,” he said, giving examples of pages named after Daraaz or Robishop.
He suggested customers check first if a page or website offers huge discounts.
‘WALTON AC AT TK 11,990 ONLY’
Dak Bondhu Dot Com, a so-called e-commerce firm, recently announced on its website and Facebook page a huge discount – Walton air-conditioner at Tk 11,990 with free delivery and installation – a very lucrative offer amid scorching heat.
The payment must be made in advance via the online banking system. The other products on the website include mobile phones, rice, sugar and laptops.
Walton confirmed it has offered no such discount on its air-conditioner originally priced at Tk 52,400.
After learning about Dak Bondhu, Walton sent a legal team to the Gazipur address of Dak Bondhu, but found no company with that name.
Walton also filed a general diary at Konabari Police Station and alerted customers on its verified Facebook page.
Dak Bondhu’s website and Facebook page, however, are still open. It now says customers can pay 50 percent advance but in that case, they will need to pay Tk 1,000 for installation.
“Online fraud schemes are rampant now. Many fall prey to these schemes’ illogical but lucrative offers,” said Tanvir Rahman, senior executive director of Walton, urging the customers to be alert and buy their products from their showrooms or website.
FAKE ROBISHOPS
Customers of Robishop, an online store of telecom operator Robi, has faced similar fraudulent attempts as the fraudsters have continued to open pages by using the store’s name and logo to dupe the consumers.
“We took steps many times, but the fake Facebook pages pop up one after another,” said a Robi official.
One of these pages recently launched a “Robi Official Campaign Offer” with abnormal discounts on smartphones. It has only mobile financial services in the payment option.
Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory affairs officer at Robi, advised customers to maintain caution whenever they see abnormally high discounts.