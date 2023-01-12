    বাংলা

    Bangladesh raises retail power price by 5% in new year

    The ongoing hearing by the BERC has apparently become unnecessary after the government announcement

    Published : 12 Jan 2023, 01:48 PM
    Updated : 12 Jan 2023, 01:48 PM

    Citizens are bracing for a rise in the cost of living in the new year as the government has increased weighted average power prices at the retail level by 5 percent to Tk 7.48 per unit.

    The new rates are effective from the January billing, the government said in a notice on Thursday amid calls from business leaders and consumer groups not to increase the prices.

    They argued a power price hike would fuel the cost of production and commodity prices, ultimately adding to inflationary pressure.

    State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said lifeline users will have to pay just Tk 0.19 more per unit in line with the new rate.

    Now the hike is “very little” compared to a 15.43 percent jump recommended by the technical committee of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission.

    “A lifeline user may need to pay only Tk 80 extra every year,” Nasrul said.

    After the government notice, which mentioned the new rates at different levels, the ongoing hearing by the BERC has apparently become unnecessary.

    Nasrul reiterated the government’s plan to adjust power prices every month as it does for LPG.

