Bangladesh raises retail power price by 5% in new year

Citizens are bracing for a rise in the cost of living in the new year as the government has increased weighted average power prices at the retail level by 5 percent to Tk 7.48 per unit.

The new rates are effective from the January billing, the government said in a notice on Thursday amid calls from business leaders and consumer groups not to increase the prices.

They argued a power price hike would fuel the cost of production and commodity prices, ultimately adding to inflationary pressure.